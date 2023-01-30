Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Conifex Timber stock remained flat at $1.12 during midday trading on Monday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

