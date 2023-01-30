Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $93.39 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 98.7% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $93.39 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

