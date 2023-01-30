Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.75% of Conagra Brands worth $273,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.90. 775,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,049. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.