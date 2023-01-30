Compound Price Reaches $55.85 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $405.90 million and $29.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $55.85 or 0.00236411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00099924 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00047818 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00058061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.98561011 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $31,394,470.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

