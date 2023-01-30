Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 201,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,049,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,131.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

