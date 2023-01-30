Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 655,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 633,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.