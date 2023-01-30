Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.48.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.