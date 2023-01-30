Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 15.1% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $143.96. 173,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,114. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

