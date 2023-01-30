Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.8% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

