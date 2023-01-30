Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Buys 109 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.6% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 59,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $7,613,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $208.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

