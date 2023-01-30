Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.78 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $53.78 million and $13.98 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.28 or 0.01342593 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007217 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015137 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.16 or 0.01643883 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.