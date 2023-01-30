CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
CNFinance Trading Up 12.8 %
Shares of CNFinance stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,482. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.83 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 436.12, a current ratio of 480.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
