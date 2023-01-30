CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CNFinance Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of CNFinance stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,482. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.83 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 436.12, a current ratio of 480.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

CNFinance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CNFinance by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNFinance by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.