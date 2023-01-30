Civic (CVC) Hits Market Cap of $105.70 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Civic has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $105.70 million and $14.81 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00398089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.45 or 0.27942936 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00583612 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

