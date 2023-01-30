CIBC Reiterates “C$27.00” Price Target for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

CIBC set a C$27.00 price objective on MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.53.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.63. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.16.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Insiders have sold a total of 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

