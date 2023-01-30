Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Chubb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 112,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

NYSE CB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.