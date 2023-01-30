Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHP.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.21.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.96. The company had a trading volume of 447,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,935. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.18 and a 1-year high of C$15.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.86, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.