China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded China Automotive Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

CAAS stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $221.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.28.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

