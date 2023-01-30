China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAAS. StockNews.com downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Greenridge Global lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $8.09. 534,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,310. The stock has a market cap of $248.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

