Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $585.00 at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.86.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $391.01. The stock had a trading volume of 611,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,694. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.32. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

