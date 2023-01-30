Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $81.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $81.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8 %

SCHW stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.03. 8,368,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,739,433. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $500,471.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares in the company, valued at $138,851,439.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,977 shares of company stock worth $36,281,831 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

