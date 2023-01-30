Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIAFF traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

