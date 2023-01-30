Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,286,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIAFF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,376. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

