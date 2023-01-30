Chain Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Chain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $239.79 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

