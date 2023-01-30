Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 3.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.13. Approximately 10,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 82,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.53% and a net margin of 57.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $389,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 64.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 60.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

