CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

CENQW stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. CENAQ Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of CENAQ Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

