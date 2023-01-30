Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CELUW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.09. 72,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,337. Celularity has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
