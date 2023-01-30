Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Acquires 107,185 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 262,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

