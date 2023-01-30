Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Acquires 107,185 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 262,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.