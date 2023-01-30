Cassandra M. Mckinney Sells 3,262 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $71.40. 673,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Comerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.02.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

