Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Up 24.7% in January

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 128,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,188,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

About Cass Information Systems

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.08. 5,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,384. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

