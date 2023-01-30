CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 295,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,735. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

