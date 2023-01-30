CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Sold by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,638 shares during the period. CarLotz accounts for about 0.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of CarLotz worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarLotz by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 86,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CarLotz by 6,516.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 977,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarLotz by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in CarLotz by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarLotz by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,926 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOTZ remained flat at $0.15 on Monday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,667. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.60.

CarLotz Profile

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

