Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.73. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.93 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $46,429. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cardlytics by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 269,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 209,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

