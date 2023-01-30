Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,298,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 4,564,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.1 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,328. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cardinal Energy

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

