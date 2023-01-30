Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.9% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

