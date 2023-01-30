Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $198.61. The stock had a trading volume of 123,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

