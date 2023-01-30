Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $389,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,282,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,609. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

