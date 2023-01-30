Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 32,068 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,068 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.33. 296,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,197. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.