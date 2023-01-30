Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 17,882 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,018.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFIS traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,482 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

