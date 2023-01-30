Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 13,843 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.29. 889,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,284. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83.

