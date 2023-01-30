Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 1,268 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,273 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.51. 422,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

