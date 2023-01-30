Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 163,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,889. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

