Cardano (ADA) Price Down 1% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.85 billion and approximately $399.96 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.90 or 0.06866218 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00086109 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00028382 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00057266 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010051 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001048 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025212 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000949 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,593,679,000 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.