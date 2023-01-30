Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Capri Stock Up 0.8 %

CPRI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri by 43.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 380,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Capri by 252.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 285,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.