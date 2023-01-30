Capital Planning LLC Sells 380 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Capital Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 372,797 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

