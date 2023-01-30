Capital Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.16. 418,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.20.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
