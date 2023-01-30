Capital Planning LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. 166,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,646. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

