Capital Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,212.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 196,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

