Capital Planning LLC Buys 7,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.17. 7,943,930 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

