CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 63.3% Higher This Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $457,755.56 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00401423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.78 or 0.00783695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00572331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00184726 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.