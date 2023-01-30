CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 77,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
About CanAlaska Uranium
